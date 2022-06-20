Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 22,557 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

