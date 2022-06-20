Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,816 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

