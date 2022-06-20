Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Shares of UNP opened at $206.45 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

