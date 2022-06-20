Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $37.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $639,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55.

