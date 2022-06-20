Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.07 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28,638.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,362 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

LHX opened at $221.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

