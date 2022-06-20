Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $9.21 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $171.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

