Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $88.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

