Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $157,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $89.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

