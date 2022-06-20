Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 19,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $586.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.72. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.91 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.58.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

