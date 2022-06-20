Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 287 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,118,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $582.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $751.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

