Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 779 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $140.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

