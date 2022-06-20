McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 9.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.92. 3,794,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45.

