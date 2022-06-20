McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.56. 437,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,792. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

