MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,649.00.

Shares of MELI traded up $22.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $635.22. 36,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $865.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,033.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.08 and a beta of 1.58.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

