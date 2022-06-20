Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

