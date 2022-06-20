Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.0371 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $9,785.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,335,715 coins and its circulating supply is 80,335,617 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

