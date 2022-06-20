Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $110.13 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,597 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 6.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.96.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

