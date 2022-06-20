Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $36.23 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,314 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail comprises 2.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $36,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,273,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,284 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 444,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.