Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Lessened by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $20.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,097.80. 5,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,389. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,096.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,266.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,401.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

