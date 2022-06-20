MiL.k Hits Market Capitalization of $29.31 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $29.31 million and $3.27 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00110138 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00963019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087011 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013663 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

