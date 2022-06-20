MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $3.60 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $144,059.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,425.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.93 or 0.05409649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026552 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00256432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00576161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00078188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00567244 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

