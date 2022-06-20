Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $108.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

