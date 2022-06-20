Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

MS traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.90. 875,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,366,107. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

