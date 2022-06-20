Morpheus.Network (MNW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $141,709.00

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001927 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $141,709.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.04 or 0.99967501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

