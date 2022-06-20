N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

BWNG stock opened at GBX 26.10 ($0.32) on Thursday. N Brown Group has a twelve month low of GBX 24.53 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.90 ($0.71). The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.69. The stock has a market cap of £120.19 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.07.

N Brown Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

