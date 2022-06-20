Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $19.34 on Monday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $710.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 184,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 32.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

