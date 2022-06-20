National Bank Financial Boosts LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Price Target to C$33.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSIXF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of LifeWorks from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities downgraded LifeWorks to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on LifeWorks from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of MSIXF stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks Inc provides digital and in-person solutions for wellbeing of individuals in Canada and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Health Solutions, Health and Productivity Solutions, Administrative Solutions, and Retirement and Financial Solutions. The Integrated Health Solutions offers LifeWorks, a cloud-based platform that provides a range of care services for mental, physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

