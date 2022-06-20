National Bank Financial Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

