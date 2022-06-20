National Bank Financial Increases Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

