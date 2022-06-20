National Bank Financial Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$73.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 155,868 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

