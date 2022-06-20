Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NHTC stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,143.02%.
About Natural Health Trends (Get Rating)
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.