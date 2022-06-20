Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NHTC stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,143.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

