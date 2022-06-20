Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $109.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.92. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $106.67 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after acquiring an additional 176,512 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $11,050,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

