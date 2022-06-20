Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

NML opened at $5.77 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0206 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

