New Capital Management LP Has $7.72 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

New Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.6% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.73 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

