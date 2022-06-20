New Capital Management LP Invests $119,000 in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in XL Fleet by 98.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in XL Fleet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of XL Fleet by 43.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded XL Fleet to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $1.21 on Monday. XL Fleet Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 249.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

