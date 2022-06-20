NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.81. 524,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.