NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 336.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.