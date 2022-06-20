Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 470 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.48. 2,397,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,853,701. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

