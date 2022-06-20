NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 318.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

NKE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.34. The company had a trading volume of 411,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,401. The firm has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.