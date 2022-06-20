Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,735,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,907 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of Citigroup worth $365,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,888,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

