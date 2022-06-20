Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $342,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $6.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.18. 54,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,609. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.86. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

