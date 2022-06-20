Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,019 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Walmart worth $564,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 45,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.29. 451,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,998,680. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

