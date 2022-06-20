Nordea Investment Management AB Has $245.14 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.65% of IDEX worth $245,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IEX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,573. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

