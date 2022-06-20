Nordea Investment Management AB Has $254.76 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.95% of Chart Industries worth $254,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,478,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.57.

Chart Industries stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,974. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.85 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

