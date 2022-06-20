Nordea Investment Management AB Has $305.23 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,711 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 145,853 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.63% of VMware worth $305,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.22. 181,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,185. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.