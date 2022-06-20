Nordea Investment Management AB Has $355.81 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1,746.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.16% of Eversource Energy worth $355,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,742,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 68,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,708. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.