Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,143,737 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,742,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,143,737 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,651,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

