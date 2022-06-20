Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 670,184 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,084,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 670,184 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.28% of Cigna worth $998,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $244.52. 132,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.09. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.60.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.