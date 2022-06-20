Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.30. 40,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,984. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

