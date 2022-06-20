Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 432.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,200.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

